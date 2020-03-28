Uni Select Inc (UNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 21st

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE UNS traded down C$0.76 on Friday, reaching C$5.31. 139,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,223. Uni Select has a 12 month low of C$4.88 and a 12 month high of C$15.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.84. The company has a market cap of $225.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$544.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.99 million. Analysts forecast that Uni Select will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNS. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

