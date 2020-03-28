United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,096 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $802,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,933. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 0.79. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $121.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.09.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

