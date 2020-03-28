Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Short Interest Update

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,790,500 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 27th total of 27,310,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,977,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,251. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

UNIT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen upgraded Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,724,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

