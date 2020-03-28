UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the February 27th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

UTSI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,164. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 million, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.81.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). UTStarcom had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

