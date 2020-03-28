ValuEngine Lowers Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to Sell

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
OZK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.
Shares of OZK stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. 1,748,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,353. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $34.34.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,669,000 after buying an additional 1,055,419 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,868,000 after purchasing an additional 95,119 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,800,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,149,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bank Ozk
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
