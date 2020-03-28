ValuEngine Lowers Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to Sell

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Shares of OZK stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. 1,748,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,353. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,669,000 after buying an additional 1,055,419 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,868,000 after purchasing an additional 95,119 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,800,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,149,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.