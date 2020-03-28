ValuEngine Lowers Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitala Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Capitala Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

CPTA traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. 398,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capitala Finance will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.49%. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 2,335.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the period. 17.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

