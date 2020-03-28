ValuEngine Lowers II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.38.

IIVI traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.24. II-VI has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

