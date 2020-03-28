ValuEngine Upgrades Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,217,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,850,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 48,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

