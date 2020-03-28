ValuEngine Upgrades Genesco (NYSE:GCO) to Hold

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
GCO has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. CL King raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.
GCO traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. 505,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $197.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $53.20.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 906.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Genesco by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
