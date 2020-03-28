ValuEngine Upgrades Genesco (NYSE:GCO) to Hold

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GCO has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. CL King raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. 505,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $197.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.35. Genesco had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 906.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Genesco by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.