ValuEngine Upgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to “Hold”

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LYB. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,689. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 209,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,621,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

