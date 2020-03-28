ValuEngine Upgrades Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) to Sell

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MYL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

NASDAQ MYL traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. 6,292,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,884,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. Mylan has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 496.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 16.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,143,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 432,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mylan by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mylan during the third quarter worth about $2,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

