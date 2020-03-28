ValuEngine Upgrades Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Osisko gold royalties from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $15.25 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,296. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,544,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,649,000 after buying an additional 1,899,123 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,362,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,941,000 after acquiring an additional 602,900 shares in the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 274.7% in the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,064,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

