Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives $63.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,217,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,179,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

