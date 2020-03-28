Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of Vicor stock traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 168,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,424. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. Vicor has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $57.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.03 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,920,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 253,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,901 shares during the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

