Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 291,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,912. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,011,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,199,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.