Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Receives $119.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRTS traded down $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 88,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,202. The company has a market capitalization of $605.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.89. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 16.98%. Virtus Investment Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

