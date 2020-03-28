Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of VST stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.39. 8,320,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,630. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68. Vistra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 1,695.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 112,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,576,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,194,000 after acquiring an additional 766,708 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

