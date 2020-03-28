VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $2.78 million and $1.12 million worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX Exchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00004165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,048,000 tokens. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog

VNX Exchange Token Trading

VNX Exchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNX Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

