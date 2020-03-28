Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson worth $15,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.21. 1,292,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,344. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.20 and its 200 day moving average is $195.23.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on WLTW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

