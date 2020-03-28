WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WCAGY traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,524. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.67. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

