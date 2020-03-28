Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on April 14th

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Yamana Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Yamana Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,361,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,973,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

