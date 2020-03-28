Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Update

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,249,300 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the February 27th total of 28,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUY. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE AUY traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $2.97. 24,361,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,973,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Yamana Gold by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.