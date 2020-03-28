Yamana Gold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:YRI traded down C$0.46 on Friday, reaching C$4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,327,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,225. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.41 and a 52-week high of C$6.56. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.98.

YRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 50,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,511,744.08. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 20,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.14, for a total transaction of C$122,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,043,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,545,039.24. Insiders sold a total of 88,593 shares of company stock valued at $526,384 over the last three months.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

