Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Shares of GOLF stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 485,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,971. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.20. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 70,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

