Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. Altice USA posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of ATUS traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,705,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,951. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 0.78. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,746,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $65,105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 111,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Altice USA by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

