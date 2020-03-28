Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) to Post -$1.28 EPS

Analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. Blue Apron posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 184.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full-year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.21) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blue Apron.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.11). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $94.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.54 million.

APRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. 3,916,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,163. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,419,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $4,612,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,427,334 shares of company stock worth $4,631,501. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 571,249 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

