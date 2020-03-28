Zacks: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also assigned White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis bought 1,050 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WTM traded down $44.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $905.86. 36,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $995.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,070.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $629.21 and a 12 month high of $1,168.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.51.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 46.40%.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
