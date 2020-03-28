Zacks: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis bought 1,050 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,266,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTM traded down $44.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $905.86. 36,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $995.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,070.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $629.21 and a 12 month high of $1,168.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.51.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 46.40%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

