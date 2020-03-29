10,504 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,242,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,518,000 after purchasing an additional 147,381 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,323,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,870,808. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

