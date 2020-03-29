2,068 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Sailer Financial LLC

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,020,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,400,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

