2,780 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

IVW stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.71. 1,917,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,495. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

