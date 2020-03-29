3,155 Shares in IBM (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,127,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in IBM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IBM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in IBM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,027,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.03. 6,421,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,238,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.82. IBM has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.59%.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.47.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.