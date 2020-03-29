360 Capital Digital Ordinary Units FP Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:TDI)

360 Capital Digital Ordinary Units FP (ASX:TDI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

TDI traded up A$0.11 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching A$1.42 ($1.01). 72,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. 360 Capital Digital Ordinary Units FP has a 1 year low of A$1.22 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of A$1.85 ($1.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 million and a PE ratio of 61.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$1.52.

