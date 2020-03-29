360 Capital Group Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:TGP)

360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.
ASX TGP remained flat at $A$0.88 ($0.62) on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,240 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 248.39 and a quick ratio of 248.03. 360 Capital Group has a 1 year low of A$0.74 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of A$1.20 ($0.85). The company has a market capitalization of $203.17 million and a P/E ratio of 125.71.
