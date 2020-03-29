360 Capital Group Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:TGP)

360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

ASX TGP remained flat at $A$0.88 ($0.62) on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,240 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 248.39 and a quick ratio of 248.03. 360 Capital Group has a 1 year low of A$0.74 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of A$1.20 ($0.85). The company has a market capitalization of $203.17 million and a P/E ratio of 125.71.

Get 360 Capital Group alerts:

About 360 Capital Group

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, alternative asset investment and funds management group concentrating on strategic investment and active investment management of alternative assets. The Group actively invests in real estate debt and equity and is expanding its investment universe into public and private equity as well as investing in credit strategies.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.