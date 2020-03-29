3,604 Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Sailer Financial LLC

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,067,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,075. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.99.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

