3,865 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,819. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

