4,496 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Sailer Financial LLC

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.4% of Sailer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

NYSE JNJ traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $123.16. 12,130,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,306,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $333.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

