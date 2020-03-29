599 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Acquired by Sailer Financial LLC

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 599 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $122,977,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after purchasing an additional 298,236 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $60,862,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,844,000 after buying an additional 238,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 274.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,053,000 after purchasing an additional 173,416 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,506. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.85 and a 200-day moving average of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.62 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $192.43 and a 12 month high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

