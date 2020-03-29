9,521 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.23. 4,665,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,435. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7935 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.