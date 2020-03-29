9,618 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Sailer Financial LLC

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sailer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 993,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.98. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $98.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.9144 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

