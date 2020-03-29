9,731 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Sailer Financial LLC

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.8% of Sailer Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.36 and its 200 day moving average is $120.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

