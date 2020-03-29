A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $51-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.33 million.A10 Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.03 EPS.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $421.12 million, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATEN shares. BWS Financial started coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In related news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $63,816.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.