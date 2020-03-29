A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $51-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.34 million.A10 Networks also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.01-0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BWS Financial assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

NYSE ATEN opened at $5.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.12 million, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.85.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $63,816.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.