Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.58

Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.58 and traded as low as $8.33. Absa Group shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 3,879 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58.

About Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY)

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards and merchant acquiring solutions; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.