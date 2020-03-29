Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.46

Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and traded as high as $28.68. Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 18,800 shares traded.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 75.81% of Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

