AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue Mar 19 Dividend of $0.16

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a mar 19 dividend on Friday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 84.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Shares of AGNC opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

