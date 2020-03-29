Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Aims Property Securities Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.

APW stock opened at A$1.03 ($0.73) on Friday. Aims Property Securities Fund has a one year low of A$1.32 ($0.94) and a one year high of A$1.52 ($1.07). The firm has a market cap of $45.32 million and a PE ratio of 5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.43.

Aims Property Securities Fund is a close-ended fund of funds launched by MacArthurCook Ltd. The fund is managed by MacarthurCook Fund Management Limited. It invests in the funds investing in the real estate sector including unlisted property trusts/syndicates, wholesale property funds, listed property trust, listed property-related companies, and cash and fixed interest securities.

