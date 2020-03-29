Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Trimmed by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501,583 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.77. 5,503,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,704. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

