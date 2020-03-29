American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.11. American Cannabis shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 51,560 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

About American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ)

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

