Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $4.90 on Friday, reaching $74.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,749. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.12. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

