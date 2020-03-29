APN Convenience Retail REIT Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:AQR)

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of ASX AQR opened at A$2.83 ($2.01) on Friday. APN Convenience Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of A$2.39 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of A$4.10 ($2.91). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $266.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Get APN Convenience Retail REIT alerts:

About APN Convenience Retail REIT

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 70 properties valued at approximately $355 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for APN Convenience Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APN Convenience Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.